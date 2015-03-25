No. 13 Oregon holds off Ole Miss in OT

Oxford, MS (SportsNetwork.com) - Johnathan Loyd had 23 points and 15 assists to help No. 13 Oregon to a 115-105 overtime win over Ole Miss on Sunday.

Mike Moser tallied 24 points and 10 rebounds, Joseph Young netted 19, Elgin Cook had 14 points and Jason Calliste and Damyean Dotson each scored 13 for the Ducks (8-0), who will face Illinois Saturday.

Marshall Henderson scored a career-high 39 points for Ole Miss (6-2), which will host Middle Tennessee State Saturday. Henderson was 10-of-23 on 3- pointers and 11-of-27 from the field overall.

With 3:47 to play in overtime, Moser made two free throws to spark an 11-0 Oregon run. Moser capped the surge with a layup to make it a 102-93 game.

The Ducks made 13-of-14 free throws to close out the game.

Trailing 86-80 with 39 seconds left in regulation, the Rebels ended the second half on 9-3 spurt. Henderson made two 3-pointers around a pair of Loyd free throws to get Ole Miss within two. Loyd went 1-of-2 from the charity stripe before Jarvis Summers swished a trey with 0.8 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

"We knew the whole team was going to run with Marshall, but Jarvis (Summers) just made a hell of a play," Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy said.

Ole Miss came out strong and took an early 7-2 lead 2:11 into the contest.

Oregon started a 17-7 run with 15:36 remaining. Calliste capped the run with a trey to make the score 21-16 Ducks.

The Rebels came right back to tie the game, 21-21, with five unanswered points. That was the start of a 13-4 run for Ole Miss. Henderson finished the surge with a three, which put his team ahead 29-25 with 4:53 left.

Ole Miss took a 38-37 lead into the locker room. The first half saw five ties and nine lead changes.

Game Notes

Ladarius White and Derrick Millinghaus scored 15 points apiece for the Rebels ... Henderson set an Ole Miss school record with 10 3-pointers ... Oregon has had at least five players score in double figures in four of the last five games ... The Ducks have reached 80 points in seven of eight games this season ... Oregon snapped a 23-game non-conference home court win streak by Ole Miss ... The Ducks improved to 8-0 for the first time since the 2006-07 season, when they opened the season 13-0.