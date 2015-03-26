No. 13 Georgia earns SEC Championship bid with win over Kentucky

Blair Walsh made four field goals and Marlon ranked Georgia Bulldogs fended off 10, to capture the SEC East title.

Aaron Murray completed 16-of-29 passes for 162 yards, one touchdown and an interception for the Bulldogs (9-2, 7-1 SEC), who have secured a spot in next month's SEC Championship Game.

Since the league split into divisions in 1992, the Bulldogs have either won or shared the East title six times.

Brandon Harton carried the ball 23 times for 101 yards for the victors. Fellow running back Isaiah Crowell hurt his ankle on the team's first offensive series.

Maxwell Smith connected on 17-of-34 passes for 133 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for the Wildcats (4-7, 1-6), who have lost two in a row.