No. 13 Baylor surges past Oklahoma 70-60

Pierre Jackson scored 18 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer that started Baylor's game-deciding spurt, and the 13th-ranked Bears beat Oklahoma 70-60 on Saturday.

The game was tied for the 12th time before Jackson's 3 put the Bears (24-5, 11-5 Big 12) up 49-46 with 10:48 left. That also started a 13-2 run that was capped by consecutive 3-pointers by Brady Heslip, who had 16 points.

Jackson and Heslip both had four 3-pointers.

Quincy Miller had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bears.

Oklahoma (14-14, 4-12) led 34-31 at halftime. A 3-pointer by Jackson about 3 minutes in the second half tied the game at 36, and the teams went back and forth until Baylor's spurt.

Steven Pledger had 21 points to lead the Sooners, while Romero Osby and Cameron Clark had 12 each.

Oklahoma went 0-for-12 on 3-pointers, ending a streak of 510 consecutive games with a 3-pointer.