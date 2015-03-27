No. 12 Green Bay gets 14th straight title 78-53

Julie Wojta had a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds as 12th-ranked Green Bay earned its 14th straight Horizon League title with a 78-53 victory over Butler.

Green Bay (25-1, 15-1), playing its final home game of the regular season, also got 13 points from Lydia Bauer and 10 from Adrian Ritchie.

It was the 33rd straight victory by Green Bay over Butler (12-15, 8-8).

Wojta also had six steals and five assists.

Mandy McDivitt scored 12 points to lead Butler, and Jenna Cobb scored nine.

Green Bay is in its 13th straight 20-win season and has won 24 or more games for the 12th time in the 39-year history of the program.