No. 10 UCLA tops Oregon State 58-46 for 4th in row

Darxia Morris scored 16 points and No. 10 UCLA took command with an 11-0 run to start the second half, beating Oregon State 58-46 Thursday night for its fourth straight victory.

The Bruins (14-1, 4-0 Pac-10) are off to their best start since the 1976-77 team opened the season with an 18-1 mark.

Jasmine Dixon added 11 points and a season-high 12 rebounds, Doreena Campbell had 13 points and Atonye Nyingifa 11 as UCLA won its fifth in a row against the Beavers. The Bruins have won 12 consecutive regular-season league games dating to last season and they matched their Pac-10 start from 2004-05, when they also won their first four.

Sage Indendi scored 13 points and Alyssa Martin 10 for Oregon State (7-9, 0-5), which has lost five straight. The Beavers committed 28 turnovers and were outrebounded 31-17.

UCLA's run to open the second half pushed the lead to 41-23, its largest of the game. The Beavers answered with a 12-2 spurt to close within eight. Indendi and Martin hit 3-pointers and Oregon State broke UCLA's full-court press that led to a basket by Tami Brown.

A basket by El Sara Greer drew the Beavers within seven before Nyingifa scored four straight, extending UCLA's lead to 52-41. The Bruins missed four of seven free throws in that stretch. They had 21 turnovers.

The Beavers didn't score over the final 2:20.

Oregon State recovered from a slow start to outscore UCLA 15-8 and trail 30-23 at halftime. Indendi had six points and Greer and Earlysia Marchbanks four each in the spurt, while the Bruins committed six of their 13 turnovers.

They raced to a 22-7 lead, with Campbell and Markel Walker leading their full-court press that helped force 16 turnovers by the Beavers in the half.