No. 1 high school QB recruit may skip senior season, enroll at Ohio State to profit off NIL

The NCAA set new rules allowing collegiate student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness, but now it appears to be trickling down to the high school level as well.

Quinn Ewers, a star quarterback out of Southlake Carroll High School in Texas and the No. 1 recruit in his draft class, told Yahoo! Sports that he is "leaning" toward foregoing his senior year so he can enroll at Ohio State a year earlier. Ewers has over 80,000 followers on Instagram, and since he is already popular in his home state, he has the chance to profit off his name, image and likeness and make seven figures.

As of Wednesday, Ewers – who is already verbally committed to Ohio State – is still undecided on what he will do.

"I don’t really know, I don’t have a final decision made quite yet," Ewers told Yahoo! Sports during a phone interview. "I’m leaning toward leaving and going up to Ohio, just so I don’t have to deal with UIL [University Interscholastic League] stuff and can get comfortable with Ohio and Columbus and start to learn."

Ewers, who is 18 years old, has offers from local and national companies. According to Yahoo! Sports, one local company called Holy Kombucha is including cash and equity in its offer.

Ewers’ parents, Curtis and Kristen, want Quinn to stay in school, but the state’s UIL informed the family that if he made money off his name, image, and likeness, it would violate the state’s legislation on NIL. Ewers wouldn’t be able to sign with any companies until he is done playing sports in high school.

Ewers was expected to enroll in Ohio State in January, according to Yahoo! Sports. He only needs to take one English class online to graduate and become eligible for the Buckeyes this upcoming season.