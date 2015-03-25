NNS: Report - Two RCR Employees In Custody After Fight

Late Friday night after the Nationwide race at Richmond International Raceway, two adult males who work for Richard Childress Racing were taken into custody by Henrico Police, according to multiple reports.

According to a statement released by Henrico Police, there was "a verbal argument that started in the infield area of RIR that escalated into a physical altercation near the Driver/Owner Lot. The assault occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m."

Police also said that one of the two adult male victims has a shoulder injury.

The race, won by Brad Keselowski, finished with a skirmish on pit road between the teams of season-long rivals Brian Scott and Piquet Jr., with Scott saying his team was upset because Piquet ran him into the wall while fighting for 15th place late in the race. Scott drives for Richard Childress Racing while Piquet Jr. drives for Turner Motorsports.

"When I went to talk to him, he just pushed and shoved me and then kicked me below the belt," Scott said. "It's just a chicken move."

While their identities were not released, RCR confirmed that members of its team were involved.

"We are aware an incident took place outside of the track's infield following Friday night's NASCAR Nationwide Series race at Richmond International Raceway involving members of our team and others from another team," RCR Director of Communications Tim Packman said. "We are cooperating with the local authorities in this matter."