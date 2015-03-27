Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 20, 2014

Nnemkadi Ogwumike dominates as Stanford defeats the Lady Vols

By | Sports Network

Palo Alto, CA – Nnemkadi Ogwumike was dominant, scoring a high 42 points to go with 17 rebounds, as No. 4 Stanford downed No. 6 80, on Tuesday night.

Toni Kokenis added 26 points for the Cardinal (8-1), while Chiney Ogwumike had 14 points.

Shekinna Stricklen poured in 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting in defeat. Glory Johnson had 18 points and Meighan Simmons finished with 13 for the Lady Volunteers (7-3).

The Cardinal led 48-41 at the break and used a 9-0 run to grab a 67-55 lead midway through the second half. Chiney Ogwumike capped the run with a layup and the Lady Volunteers failed to threaten down the stretch.

In all, the Cardinal shot 53.6 percent from the field -- buoyed by Nnemkadi Ogwumike's 19-of-27 effort -- and knocked down 9-of-21 three-pointers.