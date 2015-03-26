Nitties wins by 5 in Kansas

James Nitties closed with his second under 65 Sunday to win the Midwest Classic by five strokes.

Nitties, who won for the first time on the Nationwide Tour, ended at 26-under- par 258.

The Australian smashed Michael Sim's tournament scoring record of 264.

Jonas Blixt (66) and Nick Flanagan (68) shared second at minus-21 at Nicklaus Golf Club.

J.J. Killeen managed a one-under 70 to end in a tie for fourth at 20-under-par 264. He was joined there by Josh Geary (69) and Jason Kokrak (65).

Killeen, who was looking for his third win of the season and a automatic promotion to the PGA Tour, was hanging with Nitties until he dropped four strokes in two holes on the back nine to slide down the leaderboard.

