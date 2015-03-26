Niners edge Bolts in preseason finale

Alex Smith was an efficient 8-of-10 in his 17 victory over San Diego.

Josh McCown was a perfect 4-of-4 for 51 yards for San Francisco, which posted an early 14-0 lead behind two Dixon one-yard touchdown runs.

Philip Rivers did not play for San Diego, but starting running back Ryan Mathews did, busting off a 56-yard jaunt to paydirt as part of a 78-yard effort. Scott Tolzien saw the majority of the action under center, completing 16-of-23 passes for 226 yards with one touchdown and one interception in defeat.

Both teams begin their regular season on September 11. San Francisco hosts division-rival Seattle, while San Diego hosts Minnesota.