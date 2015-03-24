Nilles scores career-high 18 points, Greinacher 15 as No. 24 Gonzaga drops Idaho State 88-63

Shaniqua Nilles scored a career-high 18 points off the bench, Sunny Greinacher added 15 and No. 24 Gonzaga dominated the second half in an 88-63 win over Idaho State on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (2-0), who have won 28-straight regular-season home games, made a school record 37 free throws on 48 as the Bengals had 37 fouls with four players fouling out.

Idaho State (0-2) had a lead late in the first half thanks to a 13-0 run and trailed 41-40 at the break. Washington State scored the first 40 points in beating the Bengals 84-34 on Friday. Gonzaga opened the second half Tuesday on a 15-4 run that turned into a 31-9 run.

Gonzaga turned 23 ISU turnovers into 30 points and had 46 points from reserves.

Grace Kenyon and Rebecca Schrimpsher had 11 points each for ISU.

Nilles matched her previous career-high of 11 points in the first half.