Nick Saban’s leery of Alabama players being overwhelmed by their feelings

I don’t know where Nick Saban stands on an Entourage reboot, but chances are he won’t be channeling his inner Ari Gold and asking his Bama players to "Hug it out, Bit*h." Seemingly in need of his daily Little Debbie oatmeal cream pie and a Coke, Saban recently called out Crimson Tide players for being "overwhelmed by their feelings."

Call me crazy, but Saban doesn’t seem like the type who hands out participation trophies.

Speaking to reporters after a recent practice, Saban seemed to insinuate that the current Alabama roster will have to combat a case of the boo-hoos, if they want to accomplish their goals:

"You know, people can’t be overwhelmed by their circumstances. You get overwhelmed by constantly talking about negative things — how I feel, how tired I am, whatever it is. Fall camp, practice at this time of year without playing a game every week is very challenging. When you talk about that stuff all the time, it just creates an epidemic of the ‘poor mes.’ The season is going to create tremendous challenges, challenges in every game. We’ve got lots of losable games we play. Lots of challenges out there, whether we play at home or on the road."

Saint Nick seems poised to ride the horses who are equipped to deal with the challenges of an SEC schedule and rigors of playing for Bama, but he suggests that too many seek an emotional support animal:

"We’ve got some guys who do a great job of (overcoming difficult circumstances), set a good example for that. But we’ve got a lot of players who still get overwhelmed by their feelings. We’re going to do what we can to get more and more of the players on our team to find a mindset that you need to sustain difficult circumstances and overcome adversity in games and challenges in games sure to come."

Saban sounds as if he’s coaching a roster full of Johnny Dramas, but an early season buy-in from the Tide could once again have Bama shouting "Victory!" when the curtain falls on the 2021 campaign.