Nick Saban police escort barrels through Texas A&M fan storming field

Texas A&M fans created a raucous environment at Kyle Field on Saturday night after the Aggies upset No. 1 Alabama in the biggest college football shocker of the 2021 season.

Police at Kyle Field may have had the toughest job of the night – escorting coach Nick Saban off the field.

As the fans rushed the field, three officers surrounded Saban and led him to the locker room. One woman who got in the way was trucked by one of the leading officers. CBS 42’s Dee Jackson caught the moment as it appeared he was on the field while the pandemonium was ensuing.

The SEC hands out fines for fans rushing the field and there will be no exception for Texas A&M. According to AL.com, a school could face anywhere between $50,000 and $250,000 for fans storming the field.

Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada delivered a heroic performance in the game for Texas A&M. He was 21-for-31 with 285 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an interception. In his game-tying touchdown pass to Ainias Smith, he went down with an apparent leg injury and had to be helped off the field. He eventually shook that off and led the Aggies down the field to set up the Seth Small kick.

Alabama was down big at halftime and managed to come back and even take the lead in the fourth quarter. But it was Calzada who led Texas A&M up the field twice – once to tie the game and the other to setup Small to win the game.

It’s the first time Saban has ever lost to a former assistant coach – this one coming to Jimbo Fisher. It’s Alabama’s first loss since Nov. 30, 2019, when they lost by three to Auburn.

Bryce Young made some great throws in trying to get the team back in the game. He finished with 369 passing yards and three touchdown passes along with an early interception.

Brian Robinson Jr. ran for 147 yards but didn’t score.

Jameson Williams had 10 receptions for 146 yards and two scores. Roydell Williams had the other touchdown catch.