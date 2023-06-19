Expand / Collapse search
Nick Kyrgios forced to withdraw from Halle Open due to knee injury

Kyrgios had knee surgery in January

Associated Press
Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Halle Open on Monday in his latest setback as he tries to recover from a long-running knee injury.

"I tried everything here in Halle the last couple of days, but then I had to make the decision to pull out", Kyrgios said in a statement on the tournament website. "I want, when I play, to deliver a performance like last year when I was in the semifinals. But that will really not be possible."

Nick Kyrgios leaves the magistrate court

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios (R) leaves the magistrates court in Canberra on February 3, 2023. - Kyrgios on Friday pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend by pushing her to the ground in January 2021. (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tournament organizers said Kyrgios was "still suffering from the aftereffects of a complicated knee injury which had put him out of action for around seven months," adding that he felt a recurrence of the knee issue while training in Halle.

Novak and Kyrgios following Wimbledon

Winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) and runner up Nick Kyrgios of Australia pose for a photo with their trophies following their Mens Singles Final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England.  (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Kyrgios, who had knee surgery in January, returned to action last week for the first time since October in a straight-set loss to Wu Yibing at the grass-court Stuttgart Open.

Nick Kyrgios speaks during a press conference

Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks during a press conference during a practice session ahead of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 14, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Halle is another grass event viewed as a warmup for Wimbledon. The Australian had been due to play Lorenzo Sonego in the first round and his place has now been taken by former Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev.