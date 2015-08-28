Nick Foles wants to see improvement from first-team offense

It's evident the Rams first-team offense has struggled to string together any semblance of consistency in the first two preseason games.

Part of that could be attributed to continuity along the offensive line, part of that could be attributed to a lack of playing time, part of that could be a lack of familiarity amongst one another.

But Nick Foles would like to see better play all around before the regular season begins.

"During the preseason, you keep it vanilla, but at the same time you still want to execute," Foles said, via ESPN. "You still want to move the ball. You're still playing football. Is the whole playbook in the game? No, but do we need to execute better? Absolutely. That's on us. That's on me. We have to execute better and that's something that coming out here today was a point of emphasis and that's each and every day."

Perhaps the best the first-team offense has looked came during the first preseason game vs. the Raiders.

Foles hit Lance Kendricks for 26 yards, then Tavon Austin turned a short pass into a 35-yard gain.

Outside of that, though, the first unit has largely struggled to move the ball or put points on the board.

Foles acknowledged he's not worried, but he would like to see progress each and every day.

If the offense takes this long to gel during the regular season, the Rams defense might be tasked to do a lot more to compensate.

(h/t ESPN)