Niagara edges Loyola (Md.) 59-57

A layup by Anthony Nelson with 15 seconds remaining lifted Niagara to a 59-57 win over Loyola (Md.) on Friday night.

Nelson's basket gave Niagara a one-point lead, then Marvin Jordan made 1 of 2 free throws 10 seconds later for the final margin.

The Purple Eagles trailed by 13 points early in the second half, but a 14-2 run cut the deficit to 40-39 with 12:32 to play. Niagara took its first lead of the half 6 minutes later at 49-48 on a layup by Scooter Gillette.

The lead changed hands three more times before the basket by Nelson, who led the Purple Eagles with 20 points.

Jordan and Gillette each added 10 points for Niagara (6-20, 3-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which has won nine in a row in the series.

Shane Walker scored 17 points and Erik Etherly added 13 for the Greyhounds (12-12, 8-6), who were limited to 35.3 percent shooting (18 of 51).