NHL's Alex Galchenyuk 'beyond embarrassed' by 'despicable' behavior during arrest

Alex Galchenyuk announced on Twitter that he will be checking into the NHL and NHLPA's Player Assistance program following his recent arrest.

The 29-year-old was arrested on charges of private property hit-and-run , disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating.

Galchenyuk, who was born in the United States to Belarusian parents, said he could make a "one phone call" to connections in Russia, "and you're all dead," according to police.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He also allegedly told a cop he was "gonna chop you, your wife, [and] your daughter."

Galchenyuk took to Twitter to discuss his behavior, which he called "horrific," "despicable" and "disrespectful."

"I am deeply ashamed of my recent behavior and I am beyond sorry to everyone I offended and hurt," Galchenyuk said in a statement Tuesday. "It was uncalled for, it was horrific and it has ruined this great new opportunity I was given by the Coyotes. I am beyond embarrassed and disappointed with myself and I feel awful for everyone I have let down. My family was counting on me to be better, the Coyotes and the amazing Coyotes fans deserve better and the brave police officers who risk their lives to keep us safe deserve better. I let them all down with my despicable and disrespectful behavior after drinking alcohol. Today, I am checking myself into the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. I am doing this to get the help I need and hope to never make a mistake like this again."

COYOTES RELEASE ALEX GALCHENYUK LESS THAN 2 WEEKS AFTER DEAL FOLLOWING HIT-AND-RUN ARREST

Galchenyuk also is alleged to have used a racial slur toward an officer in training during his apparent outburst. Police said Galchenyuk told officers he was joking about the threats.

He was released from the Coyotes just 12 days after signing a one-year deal with them. The move came less than a week after the arrest.

This was set to be his third stint with the organization. He also played for them in 2018–2019 and 2021–2022.

The Montreal Canadiens selected Galchenyuk with the third overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, and he spent his first six seasons there.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has since played for the Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins , Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and two AHL teams in just the last five seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.