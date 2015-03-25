NHL sets a Ducks vs Kings outdoor game at Dodger Stadium next January

The NHL says the Los Angeles Kings will host the Anaheim Ducks in an outdoor game at Dodger Stadium next January.

An NHL outdoor game has also never been held so far south or in California. The game is set for Jan. 25.

The logistics of playing outdoors in balmy California temperatures might seem daunting. Yet the NHL and the teams seem confident that ice-making technology exists that could meet NHL standards.

The Kings played the New York Rangers in an outdoor exhibition game at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1991 as temperatures topped 80 degrees. The Kings beat the Rangers 5-2 on ice that held up reasonably well.

Three baseball stadiums already have hosted Winter Classics: Chicago's Wrigley Field, Boston's Fenway Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.