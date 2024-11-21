Alex Ovechkin's quest to break Wayne Gretzky's coveted NHL record on hold after brutal injury

Alex Ovechkin was on a hot streak, and it became a matter of when, not if, he would eventually break Wayne Gretzky's record for the most goals in NHL history.

But the future Hall of Famer's quest for that record will have to wait.

After scoring two goals Monday, Ovechkin left the game with a lower-body injury.

On Thursday, the Washington Capitals announced it is a broken fibula that will keep Ovechkin out four to six weeks.

The Capitals updated Ovechkin’s status Thursday after he was evaluated by team doctors upon returning from a three-game trip. The 39-year-old broke his leg in a shin-on-shin collision Monday night with Utah's Jack McBain, and some of his closest teammates knew it was not good news even before Ovechkin was listed as week to week and placed on injured reserve.

Ovechkin had a hat trick in the previous game and leads the league with 15 goals this season.

Ovechkin in his first 19 seasons missed 59 games and just 35 due to injury. Durability, even while throwing his body around with his physical style, is a big reason he is on track to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894 goals that once looked unapproachable.

Ovechkin has 868 and needs 27 to surpass "The Great One."

He was on pace to break the record and score No. 895 sometime in February.

For the record, if Gretzky never scored a goal his entire career, he still would have the most points ever.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

