NHL Network presents: Game 1 2011 WCQF: Coyotes vs. Red Wings

All summer long, NHL Network will be replaying the 2011 Stanley Cup Playoffs -- from every jaw-dropping goal to every highlight-reel save to every crushing defeat.

Each game of the postseason -- spanning the more than two-month period from the opening round to Boston's Game 7 clincher of the Stanley Cup Final -- will be shown on the Network throughout the offseason.

Fans can tune in at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET nightly for a different game -- and different chance to re-live history. A complete program schedule can be found on NHLNetwork.com.

Hockeytown was alive and abuzz as the Red Wings started their quest for a 12th Stanley Cup. The now-traditional inflatable purple octopus greeted fans at Joe Louis Arena, and a few more real ones splattered onto the ice before the first puck drop.

Franzen himself jumped on a Keith Yandle turnover right at the blue line and blasted the puck past Ilya Bryzgalov to give Detroit a 2-1 lead. Brian Rafalski then followed with a one-timer from the blue line on a Valtteri Filppula feed, and the Wings had a 3-1 lead at the second break. Jiri Hudler added another goal early in the third, making the most of Drew Miller's lead pass with a top-shelf shot over Bryzgalov. Radim Vrbata made it 4-2 a little over four minutes later, but the Wings rolled on to take a 1-0 series lead.