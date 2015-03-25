NHL goaltenders Corey Crawford and Jimmy Howard among players on bubble to make Olympic teams

When the NHL season begins, a lot of players will begin tryouts of sorts for their Olympic teams.

Sidney Crosby, of course, is a lock to play for the defending gold medal-winning Canadians. Likewise, Patrick Kane has a spot secured after helping the U.S. win silver in 2010.

But for players in the league such as Corey Crawford and Jimmy Howard, they're not only playing for the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings.

The goaltenders are also vying for the honor of being between the pipes at the Sochi Games in less than five months.

Crawford insists he's not thinking about it earning a spot on Canada's team right now. Howard acknowledges auditioning for a chance to play for the Americans will be in the back of his mind.