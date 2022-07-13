NHL Free Agency: Oilers reportedly sign Evander Kane to four-year contract

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Evander Kane is not going anywhere.

The 30-year-old forward announced on social media that he is returning to the Edmonton Oilers on a four-year contract worth $5.125 million per year.

Kane played in 58 games during the regular season and postseason and scored 35 goals and posted 21 assists, amassing 56 points and nearing a point-per-game pace playing alongside Connor McDavid. Kane signed with the Oilers in late January following the termination of his contract by the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks said Kane violated COVID-19 protocols in the AHL. Kane was in the fourth year of a seven-year, $49 million contract that paid him $7 million annually. This came after the forward served a 21-game suspension for submitting a fake vaccination card.

NHL FREE AGENCY: PENGUINS SIGN EVGENI MALKIN TO FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I want to thank the Edmonton Oilers for giving me an opportunity to REMIND people who I am as a player and a person," Kane wrote on social media. "A big part of my decision to stay in Edmonton was because of the opportunity given to me only 7 months ago but also the chance to be apart of [sic] a championship team."

"I want to win, and I believe after signing this deal we will be able to add the right pieces along with myself to accomplish that goal, a championship."

Kane is a former No. 4 overall draft pick by the Atlanta Thrashers in 2009 and has amassed 545 points on 286 goals and 259 assists throughout his career. Edmonton is the fourth franchise for which Kane has played in his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Oilers have been active thus far this offseason: trading Zach Kassian to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for draft picks, signing forward Brad Malone to a two-year contract extension, losing defenseman Duncan Keith when he announced his retirement from hockey, and signing Kane to a new contract as they prepare for their pursuit of the Stanley Cup next season.

Fox News' Ryan Canfield contributed to this report