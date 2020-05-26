NHL fans, teams, players react to league returning amid coronavirus pandemic

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday that the 2019-20 regular season is officially over and the league will aim to move forward with the Stanley Cup playoffs in two hub cities that will be identified at a later date.

The top 12 teams in each conference will advance to the playoffs, and they will be ranked based on percentage points from the final standings as they stood on March 11 when the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, the remaining seven teams will enter the NHL Draft lottery.

When the news officially broke that the NHL would return, there were a ton of reactions from fans, teams, players, and media members across the country.

NHL SCRAPS 2019-20 REGULAR SEASON OVER CORONAVIRUS, WILL MOVE FORWARD WITH 24-TEAM PLAYOFF FORMAT

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM