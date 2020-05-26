Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NHL
Published

NHL fans, teams, players react to league returning amid coronavirus pandemic

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
42-year-old Zamboni driver subs in as NHL emergency goalie, wins gameVideo

42-year-old Zamboni driver subs in as NHL emergency goalie, wins game

David Ayres sits down with 'Fox &amp; Friends' after helping the Carolina Hurricanes defeat the Toronto Maples Leafs in his NHL debut.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday that the 2019-20 regular season is officially over and the league will aim to move forward with the Stanley Cup playoffs in two hub cities that will be identified at a later date.

The top 12 teams in each conference will advance to the playoffs, and they will be ranked based on percentage points from the final standings as they stood on March 11 when the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, the remaining seven teams will enter the NHL Draft lottery.

When the news officially broke that the NHL would return, there were a ton of reactions from fans, teams, players, and media members across the country.

NHL SCRAPS 2019-20 REGULAR SEASON OVER CORONAVIRUS, WILL MOVE FORWARD WITH 24-TEAM PLAYOFF FORMAT

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova