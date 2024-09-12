NFLPA calls Kyle Van Noy's treatment by Chiefs training staff 'unfortunate' after investigation

The NFL Players Association has said its piece on Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Kyle Van Noy’s complaint about the Kansas City Chiefs’ medical staff, which he called "super unprofessional" in treating his fractured orbital bone in Week 1.

Van Noy’s injury came in the NFL’s season opener at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where the 33-year-old had to leave in the second half due to a facial fracture.

Then on his "McCoy and Van Noy podcast," the veteran defender said it took almost an entire quarter before the Chiefs’ ophthalmologist got to him.

"I was disappointed in the way the training staff of the Chiefs handled the situation," he explained. "You get hurt – especially something that could be serious like mine was – you’re supposed to rely on the team’s training staff and their doctors."

NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell visited the Ravens to see Van Noy on Thursday, and he called the situation "unfortunate."

"I think this was an unfortunate situation where that did not occur," Howell said of the speed Van Noy's treatment came, per ESPN. "Thank God for Kyle's situation [that] it wasn't worse. But here we are with the first game of the season; we got many more games to play. We just can't have that."

Howell also added that the NFLPA has "done our investigation" and "we’ve made the necessary parties aware of how we’ve got to improve."

Under the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLPA, treatment for injured away team players is expected to be quick, per Howell.

It’s worth noting that the Chiefs’ training staff has not had a good reputation after players for Kansas City expressed displeasure with them in the league’s annual player surveys.

The Chiefs’ staff earned an "F" for its training staff, which was the worst mark in the league.

It’s unknown if Van Noy, who is on the injury report with an eye injury, will be available for the Ravens in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.