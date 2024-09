Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone in last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, but there was something that bothered him even more.

Van Noy was unhappy with how the Chiefs’ training staff treated him. He said in the latest episode of his podcast that the staff was "super unprofessional."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"To me, I just feel like, as a player, people have that expectation of you being professional, handling business," the veteran NFL player said on "McCoy & Van Noy" with his co-host Gerald McCoy. "And in a time of need, I wanted that from them, and I felt like I didn't get it.

"Because then you get into, like, 'Did they take their time because I'm a Ravens player? Blah-blah-blah-blah-blah.' Those are just the thoughts that go into it. I don't think it was that. But at the same time, I don't want them to come out and apologize. It is what it is. Like, it's all good. I don't need them to come out with a press release and say they apologize, 'We take care of our players, blah-blah-blah.' I experienced it."

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS NFL POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 1 OF 2024 SEASON

The Chiefs did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Van Noy dug a little deeper and now realized why players gave the Chiefs’ training room an "F" rating in an NFLPA survey. The Chiefs and Washington Commanders both shared the rating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two-time Super Bowl champion is in his second season with Baltimore. Last year, he had 30 tackles and two forced fumbles in 14 games.