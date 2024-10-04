NFLPA to announce new program limiting locker room interviews after some players were seen 'naked on camera'

The dynamics between the media and NFL players will look different in the near future after Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras confirmed Thursday that the NFLPA plans to enact a program stopping members of the media from conducting interviews inside the team locker room.

Karras, an NFLPA player rep, spoke to the media this week about the new program that is aimed at protecting the "sanctity of the locker room" after he said that there were several instances this season where players were seen "naked on camera."

"As you’ve heard from a couple of teams now and the NFLPA is going to come out with a statement – In an effort to protect the sanctity of the locker room and the comfort of the players, each team is going to figure out a program to where we conduct our interviews outside of the locker room," Karras said.

"Now, this doesn’t bar you from the locker room – we can’t do that, but what we want to do is get cameras off guys in private moments in our locker rooms."

Karras explained the basics of the program, and added that it was not meant as "an indictment" against members of the media. Teams or players are not required to follow the new program.

"This is what our membership feels is best for the players."

Karras said the idea had been brought about during the COVID-19 pandemic, but interest in implementing a new program was brought on by incidents where players were filmed in the nude while in the locker room.

"This has been a topic of discussion since COVID with the COVID protocol, when no one was in the locker room. It’s been brought up several times since then, and now we figure it’s the time to do it," he said.

"I think what brought it to light was a couple guys naked on camera this year. I know that’s happened a few times throughout the history of the league. But this will not affect game day, I don’t think. We’re gonna come up with a good solution to make the week as smooth as possible, get everyone the time they need and, again, protect the sanctity of the locker room."

The program is aimed at stopping locker room interviews during the week but not on game day. Karras said that while players are free to do what they want, he asked that members of the media "respect" the new process of interviewing players.

"This is not an excuse to avoid the media," he added. "We are contractually obligated to be available one time a week for questions . . . so, that will not be an issue."