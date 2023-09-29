NFL Week 4 preview: Taylor Swift, Zach Wilson and more to know

Hello, NFL fans. Welcome to Week 4.

The month of September zoomed by, and the season is nearly a quarter of the way through. The storylines are abundant, and the divisions are still very tight.

Here are seven things to know going into Sunday.

1). Crossing the river

Sunday night will feature a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets in a game between two of the biggest competing storylines in the NFL. The Jets will have to see what they got with Zach Wilson and if he can truly lead the offense and pull off an upset win.

The other has more to do with off the field things. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are rumored to be dating. Millions of eyes watched as the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears last week and saw the pop icon in the suite next to Donna Kelce. Swift is reportedly set to be in attendance in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

A lot of hype will be coming to the Meadowlands.

2). The undefeated

Only two teams have ever finished a regular season undefeated – the 1972 Miami Dolphins and the 2007 New England Patriots. Going into the fourth week, there are three teams still undefeated.

The Miami Dolphins, who just dropped 70 points on the Denver Broncos, the Philadelphia Eagles, who are the defending conference champions, and the San Francisco 49ers, who cannot seem to lose a regular-season game, are on the undefeated teams list.

The matchups are not getting any easier. The Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles play the Washington Commanders and the 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals.

3). The winless

On the flip side, there have only been two winless teams since the NFL went to a 17-week season. The 2008 Detroit Lions and the 2017 Cleveland Browns were both 0-16. There are four winless teams entering the week, but something might have to give.

The Denver Broncos will take on the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings take on the Carolina Panthers. Unless there is a tie, there will be two teams picking up a win.

4). Bill Belichick in Victory Lane

The legendary New England Patriots head coach needs only one win to become the third NFL coach in league history to win 300 regular-season games. Along with six Super Bowl titles as a head coach and two more as an assistant with the New York Giants, Bill Belichick is one of the most successful in NFL history.

The task, however, is not going to be easy. The Patriots will have to scheme a plan to stop a potentially high-octane Dallas Cowboys offense.

Don Shula and George Halas are the only other coaches who have 300 regular-season wins.

5). NFL returns to London

Breakfast and football is an underrated combination on Sunday mornings. Fans will be treated to the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars while they sip their coffees.

It will be the 46th regular-season game to be played outside the U.S. Both teams are coming into the game in need of a win. The Falcons dropped their Week 3 matchup to the Detroit Lions, and the Jaguars surprisingly fell to the Houston Texans.

Both defenses will have to lock it down for a win over in the U.K.

6). Seahawks go coast-to-coast

The hoopla around MetLife Stadium will likely be over by the time Monday night rolls around. The New York Giants will welcome the Seattle Seahawks. Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III will look to capitalize on a Giants team that seems to be losing some of the shine they had from last season.

The Seahawks are coming off a victory at home against the Carolina Panthers. Seattle will need to lock down on defense – having let up at least 27 points in their first three games.

New York will have to dig down to try and score some points. It has not been that often they put up 30 or more. Last year, the team did not top 30 points until Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts.

7). Hear the Lions roar

The Detroit Lions dominated the run game and destroyed the Green Bay Packers on ground. David Montgomery rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-20 victory.

"It just felt real different coming in with the group of guys that I'm with," Montgomery said. "I'm blessed to come out here with these guys and get the ‘dub.’ That's big for me. I can tell my son that I beat the Packers, so I'm excited to say that and excited to be a part of this team."

The Lions, at 3-1, are off to their best start in six years.