NFL Week 18 schedule, scores, updates and more

NFL playoff picture still comes down to final week of regular season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The final week of the 2021 NFL regular season is here.

For the first time in NFL history, there will be a Week 18, and there’s still a lot that needs to be decided. Both conferences still have a few playoff spots up for grabs and all the determinations will have to be decided over the weekend.

The AFC still has Nos. 6 and 7 to be determined as well as how the entire conference seeding will play out. Unlike the NFC, where the Green Bay Packers have already locked up home-field advantage, the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs are fighting to the bitter end for the top seed.

New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) celebrates his interception with teammates in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The Saints won 18-10.

New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) celebrates his interception with teammates in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The Saints won 18-10. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

The Indianapolis Colts have the No. 6 seed but could lose out if the Jacksonville Jaguars pull off an upset. The Los Angeles Chargers could wrap up a spot with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but also the Raiders could sneak in with a win over the Chargers. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are still in contention but hanging on by a thread.

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers have the No. 6 spot but haven’t gotten things locked up just yet. The New Orleans Saints could still slide in with a win and 49ers loss.

Week 18 should be fun to watch.

Here’s the schedule below. All times are Eastern.

Saturday, January 8, 2022

4:30 PM: Chiefs @ Broncos (ESPN/ABC)

8:15 PM: Cowboys @ Eagles (ESPN/ABC)

Sunday, January 9, 2022

1 PM: Bengals @ Browns (FOX)

1 PM: Packers @ Lions (FOX)

1 PM: Bears @ Vikings (FOX)

1 PM: Washington @ Giants (FOX)

1 PM: Colts @ Jaguars (CBS)

1 PM: Steelers @ Ravens (CBS)

1 PM: Titans @ Texans (CBS)

4:25 PM: Saints @ Falcons (FOX)

4:25 PM: Jets @ Bills (CBS)

4:25 PM: 49ers @ Rams (FOX)

4:25 PM: Patriots @ Dolphins (CBS)

4:25 PM: Seahawks @ Cardinals (FOX)

4:25 PM: Panthers @ Buccaneers (CBS)

8:20 PM: Chargers @ Raiders (NBC)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) tries to break a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders free safety Trevon Moehrig (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. 

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) tries to break a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders free safety Trevon Moehrig (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NFL Standings

AFC East

  1. x-Bills (10-6)
  2. x-Patriots (10-6)
  3. Dolphins (8-8)
  4. Jets (4-12)

AFC North

  1. z-Bengals (10-6)
  2. Steelers (8-7-1)
  3. Ravens (8-8)
  4. Browns (7-9)

AFC South

  1. z-Titans (11-5)
  2. Colts (9-7)
  3. Texans (4-12)
  4. Jaguars (2-14)

AFC West

  1. z-Chiefs (11-5)
  2. Chargers (9-7)
  3. Raiders (9-7)
  4. Broncos (7-9)
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hugs wide receiver Mike Williams after Williams' touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hugs wide receiver Mike Williams after Williams' touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

NFC East

  1. z-Cowboys (11-5)
  2. x-Eagles (9-7)
  3. Washington (6-10)
  4. Giants (4-12)

NFC North

  1. z-Packers (13-3)
  2. Vikings (7-9)
  3. Bears (6-10)
  4. Lions (2-13-1)

NFC South

  1. z-Buccaneers (12-4)
  2. Saints (8-8)
  3. Falcons (7-9)
  4. Panthers (5-11)

NFC West

  1. x-Rams (12-4)
  2. x-Cardinals (11-5)
  3. 49ers (9-7)
  4. Seahawks (6-10)

Z- Clinched division title

X- Clinched playoff berth

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business.