Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

NFL Week 16 schedule, scores, updates and more

The NFL playoff picture still has some time to get clear

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

There are three weeks left to the 2021 NFL regular season and the league is limping its way to the end.

Teams are dealing with countless injuries with COVID-19 outbreaks on top of everything to throw wrenches into potential playoff trajectories. Entering Week 16, there haven’t been any major schedule changes but switch-ups can happen at the drop of a hat.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

With COVID on the back of everyone’s minds, the Green Bay Packers are coming into the week as the only team to have clinched a playoff berth in the entire NFL but have four 10-win teams behind them itching to clinch that No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Kansas City Chiefs own the No. 1 seed currently in the AFC with a 10-4 record. But it’s still too close to call on who will take the playoff bye week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here’s what’s on the docket for this week. All times are Eastern.

-

Thursday, December 23, 2021

8:20 PM: 49ers @ Titans (NFL Network)

Saturday, December 25, 2021

4:30 PM: Browns @ Packers (FOX/NFL Network)

8:15 PM: Colts @ Cardinals (NFL Network)

Sunday, December 26, 2021

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald celebrates after a defensive stop against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald celebrates after a defensive stop against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

1 PM: Lions @ Falcons (FOX)

1 PM: Ravens @ Bengals (CBS)

1 PM: Rams @ Vikings (FOX)

1 PM: Bills @ Patriots (CBS)

1 PM: Jaguars @ Jets (CBS)

1 PM: Giants @ Eagles (FOX)

1 PM: Buccaneers @ Panthers (FOX)

1 PM: Chargers @ Texans (CBS)

4:05 PM: Bears @ Seahawks (FOX)

4:25 PM: Steelers @ Chiefs (CBS)

4:25 PM: Broncos @ Raiders (CBS)

8:20 PM: Washington @ Cowboys (NBC)

Monday, December 27, 2021

8:15 PM: Dolphins @ Saints (ESPN)

-

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NFL Standings

AFC East

  1. Patriots (9-5)
  2. Bills (8-6)
  3. Dolphins (7-7)
  4. Jets (3-11)

AFC North

  1. Bengals (8-6)
  2. Ravens (8-6)
  3. Steelers (7-6-1)
  4. Browns (7-7)

AFC South

  1. Titans (9-5)
  2. Colts (8-6)
  3. Texans (3-11)
  4. Jaguars (2-12)

AFC West

  1. Chiefs (10-4)
  2. Chargers (8-6)
  3. Raiders (7-7)
  4. Broncos (7-7)

NFC East

Washington Football Team's Jonathan Allen sacks Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts Dec. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia.

Washington Football Team's Jonathan Allen sacks Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts Dec. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

  1. Cowboys (10-4)
  2. Eagles (7-7)
  3. Washington (6-8)
  4. Giants (4-10)

NFC North

  1. Packers (11-3)
  2. Vikings (7-7)
  3. Bears (4-10)
  4. Lions (2-11-1)

NFC South

  1. Buccaneers (10-4)
  2. Saints (7-7)
  3. Falcons (6-8)
  4. Panthers (5-9)

NFC West

  1. Cardinals (10-4)
  2. Rams (10-4)
  3. 49ers (8-6)
  4. Seahawks (5-9)

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com