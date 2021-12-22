NFL Week 16 schedule, scores, updates and more

There are three weeks left to the 2021 NFL regular season and the league is limping its way to the end.

Teams are dealing with countless injuries with COVID-19 outbreaks on top of everything to throw wrenches into potential playoff trajectories. Entering Week 16, there haven’t been any major schedule changes but switch-ups can happen at the drop of a hat.

With COVID on the back of everyone’s minds, the Green Bay Packers are coming into the week as the only team to have clinched a playoff berth in the entire NFL but have four 10-win teams behind them itching to clinch that No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Kansas City Chiefs own the No. 1 seed currently in the AFC with a 10-4 record. But it’s still too close to call on who will take the playoff bye week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here’s what’s on the docket for this week. All times are Eastern.

-

Thursday, December 23, 2021

8:20 PM: 49ers @ Titans (NFL Network)

Saturday, December 25, 2021

4:30 PM: Browns @ Packers (FOX/NFL Network)

8:15 PM: Colts @ Cardinals (NFL Network)

Sunday, December 26, 2021

1 PM: Lions @ Falcons (FOX)

1 PM: Ravens @ Bengals (CBS)

1 PM: Rams @ Vikings (FOX)

1 PM: Bills @ Patriots (CBS)

1 PM: Jaguars @ Jets (CBS)

1 PM: Giants @ Eagles (FOX)

1 PM: Buccaneers @ Panthers (FOX)

1 PM: Chargers @ Texans (CBS)

4:05 PM: Bears @ Seahawks (FOX)

4:25 PM: Steelers @ Chiefs (CBS)

4:25 PM: Broncos @ Raiders (CBS)

8:20 PM: Washington @ Cowboys (NBC)

Monday, December 27, 2021

8:15 PM: Dolphins @ Saints (ESPN)

-

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NFL Standings

AFC East

Patriots (9-5) Bills (8-6) Dolphins (7-7) Jets (3-11)

AFC North

Bengals (8-6) Ravens (8-6) Steelers (7-6-1) Browns (7-7)

AFC South

Titans (9-5) Colts (8-6) Texans (3-11) Jaguars (2-12)

AFC West

Chiefs (10-4) Chargers (8-6) Raiders (7-7) Broncos (7-7)

NFC East

Cowboys (10-4) Eagles (7-7) Washington (6-8) Giants (4-10)

NFC North

Packers (11-3) Vikings (7-7) Bears (4-10) Lions (2-11-1)

NFC South

Buccaneers (10-4) Saints (7-7) Falcons (6-8) Panthers (5-9)

NFC West