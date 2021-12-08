Expand / Collapse search
NFL Week 14 schedule, scores, updates and more

NFL playoff picture could get a bit cloudier after this week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The New England Patriots are sitting on top of the AFC after a big win over the Buffalo Bills last week and in Week 14 will get to see how the rest of the teams below them shake out because of their bye.

The Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, who are sitting directly behind the Patriots in the AFC standings, are all in action.

In the NFC, the Arizona Cardinals appear to be at full health after an 11-point victory over the Chicago Bears with Kyler Murray leading the charge. Arizona has a key matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who both have nine wins, are also in contention for the top of the NFC if the Cardinals lose.

Week 14 starts out with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Here’s what else is on the docket. All times Eastern.

Byes: Colts, Dolphins, Eagles, Patriots

Thursday, December 9, 2021

8:20 PM: Steelers @ Vikings (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, December 12, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) celebrates with wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) after making a catch for a two-point conversion against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) celebrates with wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) after making a catch for a two-point conversion against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

1 PM: Ravens @ Browns (CBS)

1 PM: Jaguars @ Titans (CBS)

1 PM: Raiders @ Chiefs (CBS)

1 PM: Saints @ Jets (CBS)

1 PM: Cowboys @ Washington (FOX)

1 PM: Falcons @ Panthers (FOX)

1 PM: Seahawks @ Texans (FOX)

4:05 PM Lions @ Broncos (FOX)

4:05 PM: Giants @ Chargers (FOX)

4:25 PM: 49ers @ Bengals (CBS)

4:25 PM: Bills @ Buccaneers (CBS)

8:20 PM: Bears @ Packers (NBC)

Monday, December 13, 2021

8:15 PM: Rams @ Cardinals (ESPN)

NFL Standings

AFC East

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

  1. Patriots (9-4)
  2. Bills (7-5)
  3. Dolphins (6-7)
  4. Jets (3-8)

AFC North

  1. Ravens (8-4)
  2. Bengals (7-5)
  3. Steelers (6-5-1)
  4. Browns (6-6)

AFC South

  1. Titans (8-4)
  2. Colts (7-6)
  3. Jaguars (2-10)
  4. Texans (2-10)

AFC West

  1. Chiefs (8-4)
  2. Chargers (7-5)
  3. Raiders (6-6)
  4. Broncos (6-6)

NFC East

  1. Cowboys (8-4)
  2. Washington (6-6)
  3. Eagles (5-7)
  4. Giants (4-8)

NFC North

  1. Packers (9-3)
  2. Vikings (5-7)
  3. Bears (4-8)
  4. Lions (1-10-1)

NFC South

  1. Buccaneers (9-3)
  2. Panthers (5-7)
  3. Falcons (5-7)
  4. Saints (5-7)

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

  1. Cardinals (10-2)
  2. Rams (8-4)
  3. 49ers (6-6)
  4. Seahawks (4-8)

