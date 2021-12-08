NFL Week 14 schedule, scores, updates and more

The New England Patriots are sitting on top of the AFC after a big win over the Buffalo Bills last week and in Week 14 will get to see how the rest of the teams below them shake out because of their bye.

The Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, who are sitting directly behind the Patriots in the AFC standings, are all in action.

In the NFC, the Arizona Cardinals appear to be at full health after an 11-point victory over the Chicago Bears with Kyler Murray leading the charge. Arizona has a key matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who both have nine wins, are also in contention for the top of the NFC if the Cardinals lose.

Week 14 starts out with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Here’s what else is on the docket. All times Eastern.

Byes: Colts, Dolphins, Eagles, Patriots

Thursday, December 9, 2021

8:20 PM: Steelers @ Vikings (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, December 12, 2021

1 PM: Ravens @ Browns (CBS)

1 PM: Jaguars @ Titans (CBS)

1 PM: Raiders @ Chiefs (CBS)

1 PM: Saints @ Jets (CBS)

1 PM: Cowboys @ Washington (FOX)

1 PM: Falcons @ Panthers (FOX)

1 PM: Seahawks @ Texans (FOX)

4:05 PM Lions @ Broncos (FOX)

4:05 PM: Giants @ Chargers (FOX)

4:25 PM: 49ers @ Bengals (CBS)

4:25 PM: Bills @ Buccaneers (CBS)

8:20 PM: Bears @ Packers (NBC)

Monday, December 13, 2021

8:15 PM: Rams @ Cardinals (ESPN)

NFL Standings

AFC East

Patriots (9-4) Bills (7-5) Dolphins (6-7) Jets (3-8)

AFC North

Ravens (8-4) Bengals (7-5) Steelers (6-5-1) Browns (6-6)

AFC South

Titans (8-4) Colts (7-6) Jaguars (2-10) Texans (2-10)

AFC West

Chiefs (8-4) Chargers (7-5) Raiders (6-6) Broncos (6-6)

NFC East

Cowboys (8-4) Washington (6-6) Eagles (5-7) Giants (4-8)

NFC North

Packers (9-3) Vikings (5-7) Bears (4-8) Lions (1-10-1)

NFC South

Buccaneers (9-3) Panthers (5-7) Falcons (5-7) Saints (5-7)

NFC West