NFL Week 10 schedule, scores, updates and more

NFL teams will have to start making some moves this week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The 2021 NFL season is halfway through but the playoff picture is as muddied as ever.

Determining which teams are going to the playoffs in January is going to be difficult. The AFC’s top teams – Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens – are 7-2 and 6-2 respectively while nine other teams have five wins. 

NFC teams’ separation from the top teams with the bottom teams is a bit clearer. The Arizona Cardinals (8-1), Los Angeles Rams (7-2), Green Bay Packers (7-2), Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) would have the top five playoff spots wrapped up if the season had already ended. There is one team that has five wins, two teams with four wins and six teams with three wins.

The results in Week 10 could help with the foggy postseason outlook.

Here’s the schedule for this week’s slate of games. All times are Eastern.

-

Byes: Bears, Bengals, Giants, Texans

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) and defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) combine against Baltimore Ravens running back Le'Veon Bell (17) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore.

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) and defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) combine against Baltimore Ravens running back Le'Veon Bell (17) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

8:20 PM: Ravens @ Dolphins (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, November 14, 2021

1 PM: Bills @ Jets (CBS)

1 PM: Buccaneers @ Washington (FOX)

1 PM: Falcons @ Cowboys (FOX)

1 PM: Saints @ Titans (CBS)

1 PM: Jaguars @ Colts (CBS)

1 PM: Lions @ Steelers (FOX)

1 PM: Browns @ Patriots (CBS)

4:05 PM: Vikings @ Chargers (FOX)

4:05 PM: Panthers @ Cardinals (FOX)

4:25 PM: Eagles @ Broncos (CBS)

4:25 PM: Seahawks @ Packers (CBS)

8:20 PM Chiefs @ Raiders (NBC)

Monday, November 15, 2021

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

8:15 PM: Rams @ 49ers (ESPN/ESPN2)

-

NFL Standings

AFC East

  1. Bills (5-3)
  2. Patriots (5-4)
  3. Jets (2-6)
  4. Dolphins (2-7)

AFC North

  1. Ravens (6-2)
  2. Steelers (5-3)
  3. Browns (5-4)
  4. Bengals (5-4)

AFC South

  1. Titans (7-2)
  2. Colts (4-5)
  3. Jaguars (2-6)
  4. Texans (1-8)

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, talks with wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Montana. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, talks with wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Montana.  (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

  1. Raiders (5-3)
  2. Chargers (5-3)
  3. Chiefs (5-4)
  4. Broncos (4-5)

NFC East

  1. Cowboys (6-2)
  2. Eagles (3-6)
  3. Giants (3-6)
  4. Washington (2-6)

NFC North

  1. Packers (7-2)
  2. Vikings (3-5)
  3. Bears (3-6)
  4. Lions (0-8)

NFC South

  1. Buccaneers (6-2)
  2. Saints (5-2)
  3. Falcons (4-4)
  4. Panthers (4-5)

NFC West

  1. Cardinals (8-1)
  2. Rams (7-2)
  3. 49ers (3-5)
  4. Seahawks (3-5)

