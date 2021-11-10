NFL Week 10 schedule, scores, updates and more

The 2021 NFL season is halfway through but the playoff picture is as muddied as ever.

Determining which teams are going to the playoffs in January is going to be difficult. The AFC’s top teams – Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens – are 7-2 and 6-2 respectively while nine other teams have five wins.

NFC teams’ separation from the top teams with the bottom teams is a bit clearer. The Arizona Cardinals (8-1), Los Angeles Rams (7-2), Green Bay Packers (7-2), Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) would have the top five playoff spots wrapped up if the season had already ended. There is one team that has five wins, two teams with four wins and six teams with three wins.

The results in Week 10 could help with the foggy postseason outlook.

Here’s the schedule for this week’s slate of games. All times are Eastern.

Byes: Bears, Bengals, Giants, Texans

Thursday, November 11, 2021

8:20 PM: Ravens @ Dolphins (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, November 14, 2021

1 PM: Bills @ Jets (CBS)

1 PM: Buccaneers @ Washington (FOX)

1 PM: Falcons @ Cowboys (FOX)

1 PM: Saints @ Titans (CBS)

1 PM: Jaguars @ Colts (CBS)

1 PM: Lions @ Steelers (FOX)

1 PM: Browns @ Patriots (CBS)

4:05 PM: Vikings @ Chargers (FOX)

4:05 PM: Panthers @ Cardinals (FOX)

4:25 PM: Eagles @ Broncos (CBS)

4:25 PM: Seahawks @ Packers (CBS)

8:20 PM Chiefs @ Raiders (NBC)

Monday, November 15, 2021

8:15 PM: Rams @ 49ers (ESPN/ESPN2)

NFL Standings

AFC East

Bills (5-3) Patriots (5-4) Jets (2-6) Dolphins (2-7)

AFC North

Ravens (6-2) Steelers (5-3) Browns (5-4) Bengals (5-4)

AFC South

Titans (7-2) Colts (4-5) Jaguars (2-6) Texans (1-8)

AFC West

Raiders (5-3) Chargers (5-3) Chiefs (5-4) Broncos (4-5)

NFC East

Cowboys (6-2) Eagles (3-6) Giants (3-6) Washington (2-6)

NFC North

Packers (7-2) Vikings (3-5) Bears (3-6) Lions (0-8)

NFC South

Buccaneers (6-2) Saints (5-2) Falcons (4-4) Panthers (4-5)

NFC West