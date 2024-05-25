Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL vet Billy Price, 29, announces abrupt retirement following emergency surgery

Price had surgery last month to remove a blood clot

Paulina Dedaj
Published
Billy Price, a veteran NFL center and first round draft pick in 2018, announced his retirement on social media this weekend after revealing that he underwent emergency surgery last month to remove a blood clot. 

The 29-year-old pro posted the announcement on his Instagram. He said he suffered "an unprovoked pulmonary embolism," and decided to retire because of the risk of internal bleeding. 

Billy Price takes center

Billy Price #53 of the Arizona Cardinals gets set against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away," Price said in the caption of his post. 

"On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29-year-old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today. Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk."

Price was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 21st pick in the 2018 draft. He played there for three seasons before being traded to the New York Giants in 2021. He played in 69 career games, including 45 starts. 

Billy Price defends

Billy Price #53 of the Cincinnati Bengals in action against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida.  (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

He last played in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. 

"I am truly thankful for the opportunity to have played in some of the greatest atmospheres around the world. I am thankful to have trained and played alongside men who will continue to make Pro Bowls, All Pro Rosters and Hall of Fame recognitions," he said Friday. 

Billy Price looks on before an NFL game

Billy Price #53 of the Arizona Cardinals prepares for a game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

"To my wife: this career would not have been possible without your continued love and support. The sacrifices you have made over the course of my career do not go unnoticed. I cannot wait to navigate the next chapter in life with you as we continue to grow our family."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.