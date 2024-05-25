NFL vet Billy Price, 29, announces abrupt retirement following emergency surgery

Billy Price, a veteran NFL center and first round draft pick in 2018, announced his retirement on social media this weekend after revealing that he underwent emergency surgery last month to remove a blood clot.

The 29-year-old pro posted the announcement on his Instagram. He said he suffered "an unprovoked pulmonary embolism," and decided to retire because of the risk of internal bleeding.

"In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away," Price said in the caption of his post.

"On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29-year-old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today. Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk."

Price was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 21st pick in the 2018 draft. He played there for three seasons before being traded to the New York Giants in 2021. He played in 69 career games, including 45 starts.

He last played in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

"I am truly thankful for the opportunity to have played in some of the greatest atmospheres around the world. I am thankful to have trained and played alongside men who will continue to make Pro Bowls, All Pro Rosters and Hall of Fame recognitions," he said Friday.

"To my wife: this career would not have been possible without your continued love and support. The sacrifices you have made over the course of my career do not go unnoticed. I cannot wait to navigate the next chapter in life with you as we continue to grow our family."

