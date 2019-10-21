Antonio Brown being debated by NFL teams as possible post-trade deadline addition, report says

Antonio Brown’s 2019 season may not be finished after all.

NFL teams are keeping a close eye on Brown, and the prolific but controversial wide receiver joining a new team after the trade deadline “would not come as a surprise,” CBS Sports reported Sunday, citing league sources.

LOS ANGELES RAMS' TODD GURLEY MAKES OVER-THE-SHOULDER CATCH IN RETURN FROM INJURY

Rumors have already highlighted A.J. Green, Emmanuel Sanders and Mohamed Sanu as among the possible wide receivers who could be on the move. However, CBS Sports reported a handful of playoff contenders could be looking for more of an upgrade at the position, leading Brown's name to "come up in internal discussions.”

It’s unclear which teams may be interested in Brown. The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 29.

While teams reportedly ask themselves some version of "what can Brown do for us?" adding the wide receiver also means taking on his substantial baggage.

CHICAGO BEARS' TARIK COHEN MOCKED OVER HEIGHT DURING GAME VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape in a September civil lawsuit by a former personal trainer. He was also accused of sexual assault in a separate report days after the suit was filed. But Brown, who forced his way out of the Oakland Raiders organization only to be signed -- and swiftly released -- by the New England Patriots, was not immediately placed on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List.

However, his return to the NFL fold almost guarantees his addition to the list, effectively suspending him with pay until the league’s investigation into the allegations against him are concluded.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brown is also looking to recoup millions in guaranteed money from the Raiders and the Patriots.