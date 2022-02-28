Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

NFL team proposes overtime rule change for regular season, playoffs: report

In late March, all 32 teams are expected to gather for the 2022 offseason meetings

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just a few weeks into the NFL offseason, one team has come forward to officially recommend a change to the current overtime rules.

According to NFL Media, the Indianapolis Colts proposed a new idea, which would guarantee each team a possession during the overtime period. The suggestion would be for both the regular season and playoffs, but in order for the rule to change, 24 out of the 32 teams would have to vote in favor of it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is congratulated by Kylen Granson (83) and Eric Fisher (79) after scoring on a 67-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is congratulated by Kylen Granson (83) and Eric Fisher (79) after scoring on a 67-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

In late March, all 32 teams are expected to gather for the 2022 offseason meetings.

It was only a matter of time before a team would bring up these concerns to the rest of the NFL.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

RAIDERS, JAGUARS TO OPEN NFL PRESEASON IN HALL OF FAME GAME

During the postseason, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills had a classic matchup for the ages in the divisional round of AFC playoffs, but it ended with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs having possession of the football in the extra period. After winning the coin toss, the former Super Bowl MVP engineered an 8-play 75-yard drive, that was capped by connecting with All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce for an 8-yard TD score to lift the Chiefs to a 42-36 victory.

Kansas City Chiefs fans react against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 23, 2022.

Kansas City Chiefs fans react against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 23, 2022. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite having arguably the game of his life, Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t have an opportunity to match the TD drive during overtime. The Wyoming product completed 27 of 37 passes for 329 yards with four touchdowns and added 68 yards on the ground.

Now, it will be interesting to see if NFL owners remember that game and decide to vote in favor of making a change.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova