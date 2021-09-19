Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

NFL's taunting rules come under fire in Week 2: 'It has to stop'

The NFL taunting clampdown came over the offseason

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NFL’s crackdown on player taunting came under fire Sunday.

Fans blasted officials for throwing penalty flags in games between the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys  and the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In Los Angeles, Justin Herbert thought he had a touchdown pass to Jared Cook to put his team up a score late in the game. But an illegal shift penalty and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Cook nullified the touchdown and led the Chargers to kick a field goal to tie the game.

Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed was called for taunting after he appeared to defend a pass and celebrate making a good play. He was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Fans were miffed over both calls.

NFL QUARTERBACKS DEAL WITH INJURIES IN WEEK 2 GAMES

Eliminating taunting became an emphasis in the offseason with the league threatening fines and possible suspensions, depending on the severity of the taunt.

New York Giants co-owner John Mara defended the rule in August, saying it’s "something we discuss every year in the competition committee."

"We get kind of sick and tired of the talking that does go on from time to time on the field," Mara said. "We tried to balance the sportsmanship with allowing the players to have fun, and there’s always a fine line there, but none of us like to see that. It’s just a question of whether you can have rules that can be enforced and without taking the fun out of the game too, but nobody wants to see a player taunting another player. I know I certainly don’t.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think the rest of the members of the competition committee feel the same way, too."

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com