NFL star Carson Wentz 'back in the lab' wearing gear from his 3 former teams

Carson Wentz is one of the top free agents still on the market

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Carson Wentz finished in third place in NFL MVP voting in his second season in the league when he was slinging the pill for the Philadelphia Eagles.

But almost six years after his impressive sophomore season, Wentz finds himself trying to latch onto a team. He played in eight games for the Washington Commanders in 2022 and threw for 1,755 yards and 11 touchdowns before he was benched for Taylor Heinicke and later Sam Howell.

Carson Wentz with the Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) stands for the national anthem prior to his start against the Cleveland Browns at FedEx Field on January 1, 2023. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Wentz tried to generate some buzz on Sunday when he posted a photo of himself on Instagram in gear pf each of the three teams he played for — the Eagles, Commanders and Indianapolis Colts. Wentz wore an Eagles helmet, Commanders jersey and Colts shorts.

"Back in the lab ... just looks a little different so far this year," he wrote on Instagram.

Carson Wentz vs Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) walks back to the sidelines after Indy is forced to punt during the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 9, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. (Icon Sportswire)

It’s unclear whether Wentz will be on a team come the start of the 2023 season. He certainly can be used as a formidable backup if one team suffers an unthinkable injury at the quarterback position.

The former North Dakota State standout has 22,129 passing yards with 151 touchdown passes in 93 games. He’s 46-45-1 as a starter.

Carson Wentz with the Eagles

Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

He’s just one NFL star who is currently on the free-agent market. Others include running backs Kareem Hunt, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook and Leonard Fournette as well as offensive lineman Dalton Risner.

