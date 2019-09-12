Ex-NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett arrested for DWI after crash in Arkansas

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett was arrested Tuesday in northwest Arkansas on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police said.

Mallett was arrested after a two-vehicle collision in Springdale, police Lt. Jeff Taylor said. According to TMZ Sports, Mallett crossed over a center line while driving. Officials told the gossip website that he had a blood-alcohol level of .08.

Mallett played college football for Michigan and Arkansas before turning pro. He was selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Mallett spent a few seasons with the Patriots before he was traded to the Houston Texans in 2014. He was released by the Texans in 2015 and was signed by the Baltimore Ravens.

He played eight games for Baltimore before being let go. He hasn’t played in the NFL since.

Mallett was part of the rebooted XFL’s summer showcase in Tampa, Fla., earlier in the summer. But the DWI arrest could put his potential career with the XFL in jeopardy before it even begins.

Vince McMahon announced at the re-launch that the XFL would not have players with a criminal record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report