NFL Power Rankings 2021: Top 10 teams ahead of Week 14

The New England Patriots are once again at the top of the AFC.

In their 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, quarterback Mac Jones completed two of three passes for only 19 yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Due to 40 mph winds in Orchard Park, New York, the Patriots turned to their running game led by former Alabama product Damien Harris, who piled up 111 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson added 78 yards on the ground.

The Patriots ran the football 46 times for a grand total of 222 yards. Jones’ three pass attempts were the fewest by any team in a game since 1974. The Patriots’ defense has risen to the occasion as of late -- it is allowing only 15.4 points per game, which is the fewest in the NFL.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The win was New England’s seventh straight. The Patriots (9-4) enter their bye in Week 14. They will face the Colts on Dec. 18.

Record: 8-4

Week 13 result: 20-19 loss to Steelers

Outlook: Ravens head coach John Harbaugh attempted a two-point conversion with 12 seconds left in the game after Lamar Jackson led a touchdown drive, but Baltimore came up just short. Next, another showdown against a divisional rival when the Ravens travel to Cleveland to face the Browns.

Record: 7-5

Week 13 result: 14-10 loss to Patriots

Outlook: The Bills couldn't get much going against the Patriots on Monday night. Quarterback Josh Allen completed 15 of 30 passes for 145 yards with one score in the loss. Buffalo will look to get on track against the Bucs in Tampa.

Record: 7-5

Week 13 result: 41-22 win over Bengals

Outlook: Justin Herbert completed 26 of 35 passes for 317 yards with three touchdowns in the huge victory over Cincinnati. The Chargers will square off against the Giants in Week 14.

Record: 8-4

Week 13 result: 27-17 win over Saints

Outlook: Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb had 122 yards from scrimmage and running back Tony Pollard had a 58-yard touchdown run in the win. The Cowboys' defense had three interceptions in the fourth quarter. Next, Dallas will face Washington in an NFC East matchup.

Record: 8-4

Week 13 result: 22-9 win over Broncos

Outlook: The Chiefs' defense had three turnovers., three fourth-down stops, and one pick-6 to help seal a fifth straight victory. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had 184 passing yards with a rushing touchdown. Next, the Chiefs will host the Raiders.

Record: 8-4

Week 13 result: 37-7 win over Jaguars

Outlook: Quarterback Matt Stafford completed 26 of 38 passes for 295 yards with three touchdowns. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp had eight receptions for 129 yards with one score. A huge matchup with the Cardinals on Monday night comes next.

Record: 9-4

Week 13 result: 14-10 win over Bills

Outlook: The Patriots ran the football 46 times for a grand total of 222 yards. Quarterback Mac Jones completed two of three passes for only 19 yards, but the Patriots' defense rose to the occasion in Buffalo. After their bye, the Patriots will take on the Colts.

Record: 9-3

Week 13 result: 30-17 win over Falcons

Outlook: Tom Brady completed 38 of 51 passes for 368 yards with four touchdowns, and wide receiver Chris Godwin hauled in a career-high 15 catches for 143 yards in the win. The Bucs will square off against the Bills next.

Record: 10-2

Week 13 result: 33-22 win over Bears

Outlook: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made his return against the Bears. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 123 yards with four total touchdowns in the big win. Next, the Cardinals will host the Rams on Monday night in a huge NFC West matchup.

Record: 9-3

Week 13 result: Bye

Outlook: The Packers are coming off a bye and will host Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears in an NFC North showdown. The last time the divisional rivals squared off earlier this season, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he owns the Bears after scoring a touchdown. It should be an interesting second meeting at Lambeau Field.