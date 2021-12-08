Expand / Collapse search
Published

NFL Power Rankings 2021: Top 10 teams ahead of Week 14

Here are NFL’s top 10 teams heading into Week 14

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here.

The New England Patriots are once again at the top of the AFC.

In their 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, quarterback Mac Jones completed two of three passes for only 19 yards.

Due to 40 mph winds in Orchard Park, New York, the Patriots turned to their running game led by former Alabama product Damien Harris, who piled up 111 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson added 78 yards on the ground.

The Patriots ran the football 46 times for a grand total of 222 yards. Jones’ three pass attempts were the fewest by any team in a game since 1974. The Patriots’ defense has risen to the occasion as of late -- it is allowing only 15.4 points per game, which is the fewest in the NFL.

The win was New England’s seventh straight. The Patriots (9-4) enter their bye in Week 14. They will face the Colts on Dec. 18.

10. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Record: 8-4

Week 13 result: 20-19 loss to Steelers

Outlook: Ravens head coach John Harbaugh attempted a two-point conversion with 12 seconds left in the game after Lamar Jackson led a touchdown drive, but Baltimore came up just short. Next, another showdown against a divisional rival when the Ravens travel to Cleveland to face the Browns.

9. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (9) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

Record: 7-5

Week 13 result: 14-10 loss to Patriots

Outlook: The Bills couldn't get much going against the Patriots on Monday night. Quarterback Josh Allen completed 15 of 30 passes for 145 yards with one score in the loss. Buffalo will look to get on track against the Bucs in Tampa.

8. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers' Jalen Guyton reacts after a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Los Angeles Chargers' Jalen Guyton reacts after a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Record: 7-5

Week 13 result: 41-22 win over Bengals

Outlook: Justin Herbert completed 26 of 35 passes for 317 yards with three touchdowns in the huge victory over Cincinnati. The Chargers will square off against the Giants in Week 14.

7. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates the touchdown by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates the touchdown by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Record: 8-4

Week 13 result: 27-17 win over Saints

Outlook: Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb had 122 yards from scrimmage and running back Tony Pollard had a 58-yard touchdown run in the win. The Cowboys' defense had three interceptions in the fourth quarter. Next, Dallas will face Washington in an NFC East matchup.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce (87) of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Kenny Young (41) of the Denver Broncos after making a catch during the first quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce (87) of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Kenny Young (41) of the Denver Broncos after making a catch during the first quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Record: 8-4

Week 13 result: 22-9 win over Broncos

Outlook: The Chiefs' defense had three turnovers., three fourth-down stops, and one pick-6 to help seal a fifth straight victory. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had 184 passing yards with a rushing touchdown. Next, the Chiefs will host the Raiders. 

5. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) celebrates his touchdown catch with Cooper Kupp during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) celebrates his touchdown catch with Cooper Kupp during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Record: 8-4

Week 13 result: 37-7 win over Jaguars

Outlook: Quarterback Matt Stafford completed 26 of 38 passes for 295 yards with three touchdowns. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp had eight receptions for 129 yards with one score. A huge matchup with the Cardinals on Monday night comes next.

4. New England Patriots

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots hands the ball off to Damien Harris (37) of the New England Patriots during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 6, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York. 

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots hands the ball off to Damien Harris (37) of the New England Patriots during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 6, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York.  (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Record: 9-4

Week 13 result: 14-10 win over Bills

Outlook: The Patriots ran the football 46 times for a grand total of 222 yards. Quarterback Mac Jones completed two of three passes for only 19 yards, but the Patriots' defense rose to the occasion in Buffalo. After their bye, the Patriots will take on the Colts.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Record: 9-3

Week 13 result: 30-17 win over Falcons

Outlook: Tom Brady completed 38 of 51 passes for 368 yards with four touchdowns, and wide receiver Chris Godwin hauled in a career-high 15 catches for 143 yards in the win. The Bucs will square off against the Bills next.

2. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Record: 10-2

Week 13 result: 33-22 win over Bears

Outlook: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made his return against the Bears. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 123 yards with four total touchdowns in the big win. Next, the Cardinals will host the Rams on Monday night in a huge NFC West matchup.

1. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his first down run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his first down run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Record: 9-3

Week 13 result: Bye

Outlook: The Packers are coming off a bye and will host Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears in an NFC North showdown. The last time the divisional rivals squared off earlier this season, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he owns the Bears after scoring a touchdown. It should be an interesting second meeting at Lambeau Field.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com