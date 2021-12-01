NFL Power Rankings 2021: Top 10 teams ahead of Week 13

After Week 12’s slate of games, the contenders in the NFL are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One team that dominated on Sunday: the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers completed 28 of 45 passes for 307 passing yards with two touchdowns in a 36-28 victory over Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to wideout Randall Cobb and a 5-yard strike to running back A.J. Dillon.

Next up for the Packers after their bye, an NFC North showdown against the Chicago Bears.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here are the NFL’s top 10 teams heading into Week 13.

Record: 8-4

Week 12 result: 36-13 loss to Patriots

Outlook: After winning six games in a row, the Titans are now on a two-game losing streak following their road loss to the Patriots last week. When they return from their bye, they will look to get back on track against the Jaguars.

Record: 7-4

Week 12 result: 36-28 loss to Packers

Outlook: After suffering a terrible loss to the Packers, Matt Stafford and the Rams will look to bounce back against the Jaguars this week.

Record: 7-4

Week 12 result: 41-10 win over Steelers

Outlook: Running back Joe Mixon had 28 carries for a career-high 165 yards with two touchdowns in the huge victory. A huge showdown against Justin Herbert and the Chargers will come next.

Record: 8-3

Week 12 result: 16-10 win over Browns

Outlook: Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions against the Browns, but he connected with tight end Mark Andrews for a 13-yard score to give Baltimore the victory. Next up, a date with the Steelers.

Record: 7-4

Week 12 result: Bye

Outlook: Coming off their bye, the Chiefs will host the Broncos in a key AFC West matchup. It will be the first meeting of the season between the divisional rivals.

Record: 7-4

Week 12 result: 31-6 win over Saints

Outlook: After a brutal loss to the Colts, Buffalo bounced back against the Saints on Thanksgiving night. Quarterback Josh Allen had 260 passing yards with four touchdowns in the win.

Record: 8-4

Week 12 result: 36-13 win over Titans

Outlook: Rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed 23 of 32 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns in the big win over Tennessee. The Patriots – winners of six straight games – will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in a huge AFC East showdown.

Record: 8-3

Week 12 result: 38-31 win over Colts

Outlook: Running back Leonard Fournette had 100 rushing yards with four total touchdowns in the comeback victory for the Bucs. Next, Tampa Bay travels to Atlanta to face the Falcons.

Record: 9-2

Week 12 result: Bye

Outlook: The Cardinals will return from their bye and take on the Bears in Chicago. Quarterback Kyler Murray and wideout DeAndre Hopkins are expected back in the lineup for Arizona.

Record: 9-3

Week 12 result: 36-28 win over Rams

Outlook: After a huge win over Los Angeles, the Packers will head into their bye week. When they return, the Packers will host the Bears in an NFC North showdown.