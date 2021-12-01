Expand / Collapse search
NFL Power Rankings 2021: Top 10 teams ahead of Week 13

Here are NFL’s top 10 teams heading into Week 13

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
After Week 12’s slate of games, the contenders in the NFL are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders.

One team that dominated on Sunday: the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers completed 28 of 45 passes for 307 passing yards with two touchdowns in a 36-28 victory over Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to wideout Randall Cobb and a 5-yard strike to running back A.J. Dillon.

Next up for the Packers after their bye, an NFC North showdown against the Chicago Bears.

Here are the NFL’s top 10 teams heading into Week 13.

10. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel leaves the field after a 23-21 win over the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel leaves the field after a 23-21 win over the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Record: 8-4

Week 12 result: 36-13 loss to Patriots

Outlook: After winning six games in a row, the Titans are now on a two-game losing streak following their road loss to the Patriots last week. When they return from their bye, they will look to get back on track against the Jaguars.

9. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Record: 7-4

Week 12 result: 36-28 loss to Packers

Outlook: After suffering a terrible loss to the Packers, Matt Stafford and the Rams will look to bounce back against the Jaguars this week.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, left, runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. 

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, left, runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Record: 7-4

Week 12 result: 41-10 win over Steelers

Outlook: Running back Joe Mixon had 28 carries for a career-high 165 yards with two touchdowns in the huge victory. A huge showdown against Justin Herbert and the Chargers will come next.

7. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen reacts after making a tackle on Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen reacts after making a tackle on Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Record: 8-3

Week 12 result: 16-10 win over Browns

Outlook: Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions against the Browns, but he connected with tight end Mark Andrews for a 13-yard score to give Baltimore the victory. Next up, a date with the Steelers.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Record: 7-4

Week 12 result: Bye

Outlook: Coming off their bye, the Chiefs will host the Broncos in a key AFC West matchup. It will be the first meeting of the season between the divisional rivals.

5. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) defends a pass against New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) defends a pass against New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Record: 7-4

Week 12 result: 31-6 win over Saints

Outlook: After a brutal loss to the Colts, Buffalo bounced back against the Saints on Thanksgiving night. Quarterback Josh Allen had 260 passing yards with four touchdowns in the win.

4. New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, right, celebrates with quarterback Mac Jones, left, after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, right, celebrates with quarterback Mac Jones, left, after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Record: 8-4

Week 12 result: 36-13 win over Titans

Outlook: Rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed 23 of 32 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns in the big win over Tennessee. The Patriots – winners of six straight games – will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in a huge AFC East showdown.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (7) goes in for a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts' Bobby Okereke (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (7) goes in for a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts' Bobby Okereke (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Record: 8-3

Week 12 result: 38-31 win over Colts

Outlook: Running back Leonard Fournette had 100 rushing yards with four total touchdowns in the comeback victory for the Bucs. Next, Tampa Bay travels to Atlanta to face the Falcons.

2. Arizona Cardinals

James Conner (6) of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle, Washington.

James Conner (6) of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Record: 9-2

Week 12 result: Bye

Outlook: The Cardinals will return from their bye and take on the Bears in Chicago. Quarterback Kyler Murray and wideout DeAndre Hopkins are expected back in the lineup for Arizona.

1. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a long pass in front of Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a long pass in front of Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Record: 9-3

Week 12 result: 36-28 win over Rams

Outlook: After a huge win over Los Angeles, the Packers will head into their bye week. When they return, the Packers will host the Bears in an NFC North showdown.

