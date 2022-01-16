Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

NFL playoffs 2021-22: Divisional round dates, times & more

The NFL divisional round schedule is set

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16

The NFL on Sunday released the divisional round playoff schedule ahead of next weekend’s slate of playoff games.

The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers will be in action for the first time this postseason after getting a first-round bye for having the best records in the AFC and NFC respectively.

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks at the scoreboard during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks at the scoreboard during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The wild-card round featured mostly wins by the higher seeds. The San Francisco 49ers were the lone road team, as of Sunday night, to win their playoffs game, beating the Dallas Cowboys 23-17.

The Los Angeles Rams still have to play the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Their matchup will be the end of Super Wild Card Weekend and the first Monday night playoff game in NFL history.

Last season’s Super Bowl teams – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs – were still in play too.

Here’s how the divisional round of the NFL playoffs is looking. All times are Eastern.

-

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts to tackle Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts to tackle Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

4:30 pm: Bengals @ Titans (CBS)

8:15 pm: 49ers @ Packers (FOX)

Sunday, January 23, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard (25) celebrates with offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) after Bernard scored on a 2-yard touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard (25) celebrates with offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) after Bernard scored on a 2-yard touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.  (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

3 pm: Cardinals/Rams @ Buccaneers (NBC)

6:30 pm: Bills @ Chiefs (CBS)

