NFL playoff drought ends for Lions as Jets hit new low

All 32 NFL teams start off the season with a clean slate, but for some organizations, history can add a certain undeniable pressure.

Five teams entered the new season with the hopes of ending years-long playoff droughts, but only one team was successful in making that happen while another’s absence in the postseason set an unfortunate record.

Here’s a breakdown of which teams are going to carry that burden into the next season and which team was able to break through.

After suffering a 30-0 loss to the division rival Miami Dolphins last month, the New York Jets were eliminated from the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season. And with that, the Jets not only took claim to the longest active playoff drought in the NFL but also the longest in all major North American sports leagues.

"We need to win," general manager Joe Douglas told reporters during his end-of-season press conference on Monday. "My record is not good enough, and I know that, and everything we do moving forward is to win and that is it, that is all that matters."

The last time the Jets advanced to the postseason was in the 2010 season under former head coach Rex Ryan. After finishing second in the AFC East, the Jets advanced to the Wild Card game where they narrowly defeated the Indianapolis Colts to reach the Divisional Round.

After defeating the New England Patriots, 28-21, the Jets moved on to the AFC Championship Game where they would eventually lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The last time the Denver Broncos made an appearance in the postseason, they made it count.

The Broncos won their third Super Bowl title behind quarterback Peyton Manning during the 2015 season, which marked the last time Denver has advanced to the playoffs.

Despite bringing in quarterback Russell Wilson the previous season, Denver finished with an 8-9 record to become the team with the second-longest active playoff drought in the league.

"You are what your record is in our league, that’s just the truth," head coach Sean Payton told reporters following Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Like I said, you’re disappointed, not discouraged but disappointed, because you do have an expectation, and then we go from there. We begin this off-season, which is going to involve a lot of work."

The Carolina Panthers finished with the league-worst record of 2-15, marking their sixth straight season missing the playoffs.

But it wasn’t always so grim.

After going 7-10 the previous year, expectations were high when owner David Tepper hired Frank Reich as the new head coach and made a massive investment into drafting rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

But after an 0-6 start, things only got worse.

The organization moved on from general manager Scott Fitterer on Monday after three seasons, but the real pressure seems to be on Tepper. Since purchasing the team in 2018, the Panthers are 31-68 and have never made a postseason.

Tied with the Panthers at six straight seasons without a playoff appearance, the Atlanta Falcons rank third with the longest active postseason drought in the NFL.

Instability at the quarterback position and an inability to translate the success he had with the Titans’ offense, Arthur Smith was fired at midnight following a lopsided loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Falcons finished with a 7-10 record for the third consecutive season, all under Smith’s leadership.

Atlanta, still on the hunt for their first championship, last appeared in the postseason during the 2017 season. After defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card, the Falcons moved on to the Divisional Round where they would eventually lose to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Detroit Lions clinched the No. 3 seed in the NFC, making their way back into the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season. And with that, Dan Campbell is hoping to coach his team to the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance.

The Lions finished the season 12-5 and won their division for the first time in 30 years, and their first NFC North title ever.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.