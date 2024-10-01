Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

NFL, players association launch review after Bengals' Chase Brown appears to get doused by fan’s drink

Chase Brown scored his first career NFL touchdown during the win over the Panthers

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
A productive day from second-year running back Chase Brown helped the Cincinnati Bengals secure their first win of the season.

Brown scored two touchdowns during the 34-24 win over the Panthers in Charlotte. But, Brown's joyful trot to the locker room was unpleasantly interrupted when a fan appeared to pour a drink on the running back. 

The incident has prompted a review from the NFL and the players' association. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed to ESPN that the league was looking into the incident in question.

Chase Brown runs with the football

Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs around end against the Carolina Panthers during 1st quarter at Bank of America Stadium. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Bengals offensive lineman Ted Karras, who is the Bengals NFLPA representative, said a video review would allow for additional information to be gathered.

Michael Thomas, a player director with the NFLPA, said they will attempt to I.D. the individual involved in the incident.

BENGALS GREAT WILLIE ANDERSON MAINTAINS BELIEF HALL OF FAME HAS 'BIAS' AGAINST RIGHT TACKLES

"We'll see if we can identify the person and then we'll go from there," Thomas told ESPN. "But that should never happen to a player."

Chase Brown scores a touchdown

Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) scores touhdown in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. (Bob Donnan-Imagn Images)

Brown said he was tossing his gloves into the stands above the visiting team's tunnel and was excited to celebrate the victory over Carolina with his teammates.

"I was walking in [and] I felt the liquid or whatever, and then when I saw the video back, I'm like, 'Damn, that's really what happened,'" Brown told reporters after the game. 

While Brown did not confront the fan, he asked everyone to avoid doing something similar in the future.

Chase Brown reacts during an NFL game

Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) reacts to his touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers during first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

"Please don't pour drinks on us," Brown said. "I mean, nobody wants that."

This past Sunday's incident was not the first time the Panthers franchise has been associated with a drink-throwing situation. In January, team owner David Tepper was fined after video surfaced of him appearing to toss a drink in the direction of a fan during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bengals return to their home field this week for a matchup with Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 6.

