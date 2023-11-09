Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

NFL player fined $50,000 after being accused of faking concussion, Players Association says

JC Tretter said the fine sets a 'bad precedent'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NFLPA president JC Tretter said in a recent letter that a player was fined $50,000 for "faking an injury."

In the letter titled "Why The NFL On-Field Fine System Is Not Fine," Tretter said the NFL is "excessively fining players" for on-field conduct, and this punishment was one of those cases.

Tretter wrote that the team's medical staff told the player to "go down on the field" and was evaluated for a concussion after a blow to the head. The player then missed the next two series, Tretter wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

NFL footballs in California

Footballs on the sideline before the Los Angeles Rams play the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (John McCoy/Getty Images)

"Despite the emphasis on players’ self-reporting this most serious of injuries, the NFL determined in their review process that a $50,000 fine was warranted," Tretter wrote.

It turned out that the player appealed the fine and won, so he didn't have to pay anything. But with Tretter insinuating that the player self-reported the injury, Tretter said the original fine set "a very dangerous precedent."

"If on one hand, the onus is put on players to self-report injuries for their own safety, how can it be that they get penalized for following the reporting protocol to get their injury reviewed? " he said.

JC Tretter

NFLPA President JC Tretter speaks at a press conference prior to Super Bowl LVI on the SoFi Stadium campus in Inglewood, California. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

JETS' ROBERT SALEH STAMPS OUT 'CONSPIRACY THEORY' ABOUT ZACH WILSON AFTER LOSS

"The question then ultimately becomes, why fine? As a union that wants to ensure the safety of our members, we can understand a need to hold everyone accountable against dangerous play. But we play an inherently violent sport. Players are moving at high speeds and are required to collide with one another. It is also an inherently imperfect sport. It is not played in slow motion for players to ensure perfect pad level, hand placement and helmet placement. In other words, sometimes collisions happen in ways that are not intended."

It's unknown what player Tretter is talking about, but on Oct. 23, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told tight end T.J. Hockenson to "go down" when he was hurt. That prompted people to assume that O'Connell was telling Hockenson to fake an injury so they wouldn't have to use a timeout. It looked, though, as if Hockenson suffered a leg injury, rather than a concussion.

NFL footballs in Detroit

Footballs lined up before the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars game at Ford Field on Dec. 4, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tretter played center for both the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns from 2013 to 2021.