Carolina Panthers
NFL Pro Bowl offensive lineman has critical assessment of 2020 presidential election

Okung won a Super Bowl with the Broncos

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Russell Okung, a two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman, had a critical assessment of the 2020 presidential election as the world awaits the outcome of the hotly contested event.

The 33-year-old, who is in his first season with the Carolina Panthers, made his thoughts known on Twitter on Wednesday about how he felt the way the election was going.

“This is what happens when you trust the two party system,” he wrote.

Okung added later: “The biggest threat to Americans, is the corruption of our own government. Still believe in democracy?”

Okung has played five games for the Panthers after being acquired from the Los Angeles Chargers in March. He suffered a pulmonary embolism in August 2019 due to blood clots in his lungs and didn’t play until late October 2019.

Recently in his career, he has become an advocate for Bitcoin. He requested that his salaries be paid in Bitcoin but was denied, according to Forbes. NFL quarterback Matt Barkley tried to do the same and was also denied.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Okung in the first round of the 2010 draft. He’s played for the Denver Broncos, Chargers and Panthers throughout his NFL career. He won himself a Super Bowl ring with the Broncos during the 2016 season.

