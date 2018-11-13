NFL moves Rams-Chiefs showdown from Mexico City due to field conditions

The National Football League announced Tuesday that next Monday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams will be moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to an unsafe playing surface.

In a statement, the NFL said the playing surface at Estadio Azteca "does not meet NFL standards for playability and consistency and will not meet those standards by next Monday."

Mark Waller, the NFL's executive vice president in charge of overseeing the league's international growth, blamed "the combination of a difficult rainy season and a heavy multi-event calendar of events at the stadium [that] have resulted in significant damage to the field that presents unnecessary risks to player safety and makes it unsuitable to host an NFL game."

Monday's game will now be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Chiefs and Rams will carry 9-1 records into the "Monday Night Football" showcase and the game has been hyped as a potential Super Bowl preview.

The NFL has played regular season games in Mexico City in each of the past two seasons. In 2016 and 2017, the Oakland Raiders were the designated "home" team, defeating the Houston Texans in 2016 and losing to the New England Patriots in 2017.

Azteca also hosted a regular season game on Oct. 2, 2005, when the Arizona Cardinals defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-14.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.