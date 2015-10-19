NFL makes case to appeals panel for Peterson suspension

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) The NFL has stated its case for Adrian Peterson's six-game suspension last season to a federal appeals court, the league's latest attempt at an off-the-field victory following a series of legal losses related to player discipline.

NFL attorney Dan Nash made the pitch Monday to a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. This was the culmination of the league's contest against U.S. District Judge David Doty, who ordered in February that arbitrator on Peterson's appeal last year overreached his authority.

Peterson returned to the Minnesota Vikings this season after playing in only one game in 2014, the result of the child abuse charge he faced for disciplining his son with a wooden switch.

---

Online:

AP NFL website: http://www.pro32.ap.org and AP NFL Twitter feed: http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL