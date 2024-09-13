NFL legend Troy Aikman reveals post-divorce struggles: 'That was my rock bottom'

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman's second marriage came to an end last year.

Aikman wed Catherine "Capa" Mooty in 2017, and the couple's divorce was finalized in July 2023. Despite having a high-profile television job for the past couple of decades, the 57-year-old broadcaster has been able to maintain a private life.

But the notoriously private "Monday Night Football" commentator recently shared some of the internal struggles he's dealt with since his marriage to Mooty dissolved.

Aikman said the realization that the union was not going to be successful was his "rock bottom."

"A failure. That was my rock bottom," the Cowboys Ring of Honor inductee told The Athletic.

Aikman proposed to Mooty while the couple vacationed in Lake Como, Italy. Aikman and Mooty had been dating for roughly one year leading up to the engagement, People Magazine reported.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer said he always wanted to avoid being "content."

"For me, contentment was always a four-letter word. I never wanted to be content," Aikman said. "I didn’t wanna be around anyone who was content. That’s just not a place I could land."

But Aikman was able to hide the "inner turmoil" he faced, The Athletic noted.

"The success everyone saw masked the inner turmoil no one knew about," the publication reported. "Aikman’s wrestled with it for decades, warring against his own happiness, chasing a finish line he isn’t even sure exists."

Aikman shares two daughters with his first wife, former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey. Aikman and Worthey's decade-long marriage came to an end in 2011.

Mooty has two children from a previous relationship, and her Instagram profile still includes the Aikman surname.

Aikman has worked alongside Joe Buck since 2002, initially working in a three-man booth with analyst Cris Collinsworth. Aikman and Buck became a duo three years later. Both broadcasters signed with ESPN in 2022 and cover "Monday Night Football."

