NFL legend Tom Brady says Cowboys' Mike McCarthy is 'a great coach'

Mike McCarthy's job security has been a topic of conversation all season long.

The Dallas Cowboys ' struggles this season have appeared to amplify the noise surrounding the head coach. The Cowboys did manage to upset the Washington Commanders in Week 12 before following up that performance with a 27-20 win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day.

McCarthy is in the last year of his contract, and it remains unclear whether longtime team owner Jerry Jones would opt to bring him or any members of the current coaching staff back. However, in the midst of the uncertainty and criticism, NFL icon Tom Brady voiced his support of McCarthy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Oh, I think Coach McCarthy is a great coach. His 18th season as a head coach," Brady said on Thursday. The seven-time Super Bowl winner also lauded McCarthy's leadership and play-calling skills.

"He's a leader of men. But not only as a play-caller, he’s a developer of players, of talent, of quarterbacks."

COWBOYS OWNER JERRY JONES APPEARS OPEN TO RETAINING COACH MIKE MCCARTHY: 'I DON'T THINK THAT'S CRAZY AT ALL'

McCarthy helped lead the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl title, and Brady pointed out the coach's "championship DNA."

"He’s got a very consistent personality to him. He won in Green Bay. He’s got a championship DNA. I think he’s one of the better coaches in the NFL, absolutely."

Victories over Washington and New York improved the Cowboys' record to 5-7. While the Cowboys are not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the team has a challenging road ahead.

Dak Prescott will not be returning to the lineup until next season due to a hamstring injury. Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sustained a shoulder injury during Dallas' win over the Giants on Thursday and is listed as questionable ahead of next week's game.

While running back Rico Dowdle finished the Thanksgiving Day game with 112 yards on the ground, the Cowboys overall rushing production remains an issue.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Jones was asked if offering McCarthy a contract extension was something that he would consider questionable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't think that's crazy at all. That's not crazy," Jones said. "Listen, Mike McCarthy is an outstanding coach. ... Mike McCarthy has been there, done that. He's got great ideas. So the bottom line is, in no place in my body language or anything else, have you seen an indication about what we're going to be doing relative to this staff at the end of this year. And we shouldn't. We've got a lot of football left."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.