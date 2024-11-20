NFL legend John Elway admits he's 'kind of enjoying the retired life'

Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway had been in the game for most of his life, starting when he was a child, before progressing through high school to Stanford and later to the NFL with the Denver Broncos.

Even after he retired, Elway stuck around the sport. He spent nearly a dozen more seasons in the Broncos’ front office, eventually becoming the general manager of the team and the president of football operations. He served as a consultant starting in 2022, until the position ended the next year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Elway admitted in an interview on Fox News Channel’s "Fox & Friends" that he’s not missing the game as much as he thought he would.

"My dad was a football coach, so I grew up in football. I always thought that when I did get away from it I might miss it. And, actually, I’m kind of enjoying the retired life," he said.

Elway has been keeping busy. He has four children and 10 grandchildren.

NFL LEGEND JOHN ELWAY TALKS BRETT FAVRE'S PARKINSON'S DIAGNOSIS: 'IT’S SAD NEWS TO HEAR'

"I’ve been playing a lot of golf," he added. "I’m still watching week in and week out. But I’m actually kinda glad I got away from the game. I’m kinda enjoying my life. I got 10 grandkids so I got a lot of kids to go see and spend some time with."

Elway won two Super Bowl championships at the tail end of his career. He concluded his playing days on top, with a Super Bowl XXXIII win over the Atlanta Falcons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He helped bring Peyton Manning into the fold and, behind a stellar defense, he won a Super Bowl title as an executive.