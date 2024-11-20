Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos

NFL legend John Elway admits he's 'kind of enjoying the retired life'

Elway has been in the game of football for most his life

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
John Elway reacts to Broncos rookie Box Nix's big rookie season Video

John Elway reacts to Broncos rookie Box Nix's big rookie season

Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway discusses Broncos rookie Bo Nix and his battle with Dupuytren's Contracture, a condition that affects the hands and fingers.

Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway had been in the game for most of his life, starting when he was a child, before progressing through high school to Stanford and later to the NFL with the Denver Broncos.

Even after he retired, Elway stuck around the sport. He spent nearly a dozen more seasons in the Broncos’ front office, eventually becoming the general manager of the team and the president of football operations. He served as a consultant starting in 2022, until the position ended the next year.

John Elway smiles

Denver Broncos consultant John Elway during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado, Aug. 5, 2022. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA Today Sports)

Elway admitted in an interview on Fox News Channel’s "Fox & Friends" that he’s not missing the game as much as he thought he would.

"My dad was a football coach, so I grew up in football. I always thought that when I did get away from it I might miss it. And, actually, I’m kind of enjoying the retired life," he said.

Elway has been keeping busy. He has four children and 10 grandchildren.

John Elway on the field

John Elway celebrates after a win in his playing days. (IMAGN)

"I’ve been playing a lot of golf," he added. "I’m still watching week in and week out. But I’m actually kinda glad I got away from the game. I’m kinda enjoying my life. I got 10 grandkids so I got a lot of kids to go see and spend some time with."

Elway won two Super Bowl championships at the tail end of his career. He concluded his playing days on top, with a Super Bowl XXXIII win over the Atlanta Falcons.

John Elway in 2022

John Elway, as Denver Broncos president of football operations, before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Jan. 2, 2022. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today Sports)

He helped bring Peyton Manning into the fold and, behind a stellar defense, he won a Super Bowl title as an executive.

