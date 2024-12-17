NFL legend gives 49ers star Deebo Samuel hard truth about dropped balls

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice called out San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel for his crucial mistakes in the team’s 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Samuel had three catches for 16 yards on seven targets. He voiced his frustrations about allegedly not receiving the ball enough. Through the loss against the Rams, Samuel is third in targets with 71 and has 34 carries.

Rice dropped some hard truths in an interview with 95.7 The Game in San Francisco on Monday.

"I would’ve been p----d at myself, I would’ve been p----d at the whole scenario, and I would go to work, go to work on the football field, during practice, and if you do it during practice you’re going to be able to do it during the game," Rice said. "That ball that he dropped, after you complain about not getting that many touches? You cannot drop the football because everybody is going to get down on you, and they’re going to come after you.

"I never said anything about not getting touches or anything like that. I just worked, man. I just kept working, and if you show it during practice, they're going to make the call during the actual football game where you're going to have opportunities, where you can make catches, get into a rhythm and be productive."

Samuel, as well as the entire 49ers team, is in the midst of a down year.

He has 43 catches for 569 yards and a touchdown catch in 13 games. He also has 95 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. The numbers are among the lowest of his career and a far cry from the Pro Bowl and All-Pro season he had in 2021.

San Francisco is 6-8.